Polish pilot Luke Czepiela has become the first person to land a plane on the helipad atop the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai. Czepiela had just 27 meters to bring his CubCrafters-built STOL aircraft (Carbon Cub / short take-off and landing) to a stop on the helipad 212 meters above the ground. // Luke Czepiela of Poland lands as first person in history an airplane (a CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL) on the helipad of the Burj al Arab Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 14, 2023. // Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool via AP Images