epa09415350 (FILE) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during celebrations to mark the Persian New Year Nowruz at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 March 2021 (reissued 15 August 2021). According to a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official, Ashraf Ghani has left the country, as Taliban militants have reached the outskirts of Kabul. The insurgents said they will not enter the capital by force and are negotiating a peaceful transition of power. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID