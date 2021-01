epa08947446 Members of the National Guard stand at the East Front of the US Capitol at dusk, as preparation continues for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2021. Intense security measures and a massive force of up to twenty-five thousand troops of the National Guard will be deployed in Washington to help secure the Capitol area for the inauguration of Joe Biden. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS