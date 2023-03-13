Înainte de decernarea premiilor Oscar 2023, casele de pariuri spuneau că filmul va câștiga la majoritatea categoriilor, iar în favoarea lui „Everything Everywhere All at Once” au pledat și premiile asociațiilor profesionale ale producătorilor, regizorilor și actorilor primite de curând.
Pelicula șiințifico-fantastic de acțiune „Everything Everywhere All at Once” cu 11 nominalizări la Oscar a câștigat șapte premii Oscar: pentru cel mai bun film, cea mai bună actriţă, cel mai bun regizor, cel mai bun montaj, cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar şi cel mai bun scenariu original.
„Everything Everywhere All at Once” a avut un buget de 14,2 milioane dolari și a fost lansat la un festival mic (South by Southwest, în Texas). Deși filmul a avut o distribuire limitată în sălile americane, el crescut imens în popularitate după ce a fost lansat pe platformele de streaming.
Lista completă a câştigătorilor Oscar 2023:
Cel mai bun film:
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale (câștigător)
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Austin Butler, Elvis
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cel mai bun regizor
- Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tar
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Cel mai bun cântec original:
- Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (câștigător)
- Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
- Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
- This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
- All Quiet on the Western Front (câștigător)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Cel mai bun machiaj/ cea mai bună coafură:
- The Whale (câștigător)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
Cele mai bune costume:
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (câștigător)
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Cea mai bună scenografie:
- All Quiet on the Western Front (câștigător)
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Fabelmans
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tar
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
- Women Talking (câștigător)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
- Top Gun: Maverick (câștigător)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
Cel mai bun montaj:
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Cel mai bun design de producție
- All Quiet on the Western Front (câștigător)
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
- Avatar: The Way of Water (câștigător)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional:
- All Quiet on the Western Front (câștigător)
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie:
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (câștigător)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Cel mai bun documentar
- Navalny (câștigător)
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune:
- An Irish Goodbye (câștigător)
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:
- The Elephant Whisperers (câștigător)
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (câștigător)
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
