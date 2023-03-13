Înainte de decernarea premiilor Oscar 2023, casele de pariuri spuneau că filmul va câștiga la majoritatea categoriilor, iar în favoarea lui „Everything Everywhere All at Once” au pledat și premiile asociațiilor profesionale ale producătorilor, regizorilor și actorilor primite de curând.

Pelicula șiințifico-fantastic de acțiune „Everything Everywhere All at Once” cu 11 nominalizări la Oscar a câștigat șapte premii Oscar: pentru cel mai bun film, cea mai bună actriţă, cel mai bun regizor, cel mai bun montaj, cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar şi cel mai bun scenariu original.

„Everything Everywhere All at Once” a avut un buget de 14,2 milioane dolari și a fost lansat la un festival mic (South by Southwest, în Texas). Deși filmul a avut o distribuire limitată în sălile americane, el crescut imens în popularitate după ce a fost lansat pe platformele de streaming.

Lista completă a câştigătorilor Oscar 2023:

Cel mai bun film:

Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (câștigător)

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cel mai bun regizor

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Cel mai bun cântec original:

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (câștigător)

Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

All Quiet on the Western Front (câștigător)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun machiaj/ cea mai bună coafură:

The Whale (câștigător)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Cele mai bune costume:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (câștigător)

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Cea mai bună scenografie:

All Quiet on the Western Front (câștigător)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)

Triangle of Sadness

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tar

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

Women Talking (câștigător)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

Top Gun: Maverick (câștigător)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Elvis

Cel mai bun montaj:

Everything Everywhere All at Once (câștigător)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun design de producție

All Quiet on the Western Front (câștigător)

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

Avatar: The Way of Water (câștigător)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional:

All Quiet on the Western Front (câștigător)

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (câștigător)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Cel mai bun documentar

Navalny (câștigător)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune:

An Irish Goodbye (câștigător)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:

The Elephant Whisperers (câștigător)

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (câștigător)

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

