epa08424992 People walk along Main Street where shops and restaurants are open in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, USA, 15 May 2020. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ended Governor Tony Evers stay at home order in a four to three ruling on 13 May. The ruling paved the way for local administrations to set their own rules on how to combat the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY