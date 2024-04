Police crime tape is strung at the site across from Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City after a man reportedly set himself on fire during the trial of US President Donald Trump, in New York City on April 19, 2024. A man set himself on fire Friday outside the court, New York police said, with officers rushing to extinguish the flames. TV reporters described the scene that unfolded moments after the full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was selected for the trial of the former president in a hush money cover-up case. Profimedia Images