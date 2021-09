epa07866572 A custom officer looks at trucks on their way to Great Britain during a day of test in case of Brexit at the terminal Ferry in Calais, northern France, 24 September 2019. French customs officials carried out their third dress rehearsal for a no-deal Brexit in as many weeks, submitting trucks in Calais to border checks, which exporters fear could act as a brake on cross Channel trade. EPA-EFE/DENIS CHARLET / POOL MAXPPP OUT