Cele mai frecvente reacţii adverse raportate după administrarea vaccinului anti-COVID de la Pfizer. Ce spun datele din România comparativ cu cele din Franța și Belgia

January 24, 2021, Seattle, Washington, U.S: SHARON WATTS, a nurse manager with with Virginia Mason, prepares to give an injection to a patient at a pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Amazon Headquarters in Seattle on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Amazon partnered with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health to vaccinate 2,000 Washingtonians who currently qualify to be vaccinated under the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Phases guidelines. (Credit Image: © Paul Christian Gordon/ZUMA Wire)