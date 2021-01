Numărul persoanelor decedate din cauza COVID-19 în UK a crescut puternic față de cele 599 de decese raportate ieri, 18 ianuarie.

Due to technical difficulties, today's update to the #COVID19 Dashboard is delayed. An update is expected by 16:30 GMT.



There have been 33,355 new cases and 1,610 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.



A total of 4,266,577 people have now received the 1st dose of a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/k0Y6f4cezR