epa08302710 Romanian and Bulgarian cars queue to cross the border between Hungary and Romania at the border station of Nagylak, Hungary, 18 March 2020. The Hungarian government has granted a humanitarian corridor for a few hours for Romanian and Bulgarian citizens working in western European Union (EU) countries and arriving from Austria to return home through Hungary, which would otherwise be closed to foreigners amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis. EPA-EFE/TIBOR ROSTA HUNGARY OUT