A woman wearing an electric fan and carrying an umbrella visits the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, Friday, July 7, 2023. Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.,Image: 787674065, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no