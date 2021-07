July 5, 2021, London: London, UK. Tennis fans queue up in masks at the All England Lawn Tennis Club to watch 18 year old Brit wildcard Emma Raducanu play on Court No1 later. Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation to announce the final lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in England on the 19 July 2021 “Freedom Day” with the wearing of masks expected to be scrapped. (Credit Image: © Alex Lentati/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire)