epa09765982 A handout still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service shows Russian multiple launch rocket systems Grad firing during the joint operational exercise of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia 'Union Courage-2022' in Brest region of Belarus, 17 February 2022. The joint exercises of the military forces 'Union Courage-2022' of Russia and Belarus are held from February 10 to 20. As specified in the Russian Ministry of Defense, the purpose of these exercises is to work out the tasks of 'stopping and repelling external aggression' during a defensive operation, as well as 'countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State.' In Belarus, the holding of joint exercises was called a response to the 'continuing militarization' of European countries. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko allowed the recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) by Minsk. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES