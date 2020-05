epa08441660 People enjoy a sunny day at the beach in Costa da Caparica, Almada, Portugal, 24 May 2020. Although the government has scheduled the opening of the bathing season for June 6, you can go to the beach after the Council of Ministers' resolution extending the declaration of the disaster situation in the context of the covid-19 disease pandemic, dated May 17th. Since May 3rd, the country has been in a state of disaster after three consecutive periods of emergency since March 19. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM