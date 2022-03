epa09805069 A Russian policeman stands guard prior to an unauthorized protest against the Russian military invasion in Ukraine, in downtown Moscow, Russia, 06 March 2022. Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on 04 March called on Russians worldwide to take to the streets on 06 March and protest against Putin's military operation in Ukraine. According to independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info, hundreds of people were being arrested in protests throughout major Russian cities on 06 March. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV