epa08300328 Spanish policemen control the border crossing between Spain and France at Le Perthus, France, 17 March 2020. France has imposed a nation-wide full lockdown to stop community transmission of coronavirus. Border guards have begun to enforce the closure of crossings between Spain and France, with Spain allowing Spanish citizens and goods to cross into its territory, and the European Union has proposed barring overseas travel into the EU to halt the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO