epa09912280 The area of the Gas Transmission Operator GAZ-SYSTEM S.A. at the branch in Rembelszczyzna near Warsaw, Poland, 27 April 2022. PGNiG received a letter from the Russian Gazprom announcing the complete suspension of supplies under the Yamal contract. PGNiG and GAZ-SYSTEM inform that currently all deliveries to customers are carried out in accordance with their needs. Both companies are monitoring the situation and are prepared for various scenarios. EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT