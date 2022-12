Rușii au demolat jumătate din clădirea teatrului din Mariupol, bombardată în martie, spune un oficial ucrainean

epa10355689 Exterior view of the destroyed Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, 08 December 2022. The Mariupol Drama Theater was destroyed on 16 March during Russian airstrikes and the siege of the city. The restoration of the theater by Russian specialists began in September and is scheduled to finished within three years. More than 5,000 builders are currently working on the restoration of the city, the number of personne is to be increased to 30,000 by spring 2023. Mariupol is expected to be completely rebuilt in three years. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY