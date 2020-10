epa08717860 People stand near sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI