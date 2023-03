epa08902126 A worker inspects a medical face mask at the Damanyu Industries in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 24 December 2020. There are many commercially available face masks that do not offer full protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The masks produced at the factory with Ultraviolet (UV) sterilization, are claimed to provide 99 percent protection against airborne particles and droplets. The factory also hired locals who lost their job during the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI