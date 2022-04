epa09797154 A Ukrainian military member who came inside Dorohozhychi subway station which is used as a bomb shelter, hugs his son staying there, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY