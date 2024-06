15 April 2023, South Korea, Joint Security Area: US Army soldiers stand in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. After the three-year Korean War, a four-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone (DMZ) was established by the Armistice Agreement in July 1953, marking the border between the two countries at a length of 248 kilometers. The armistice agreement was signed in one of the blue barracks at the headquarters in the JSA. Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa