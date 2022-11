epa09166961 The Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, China, 29 April 2021. China launched into space the core module of its space station, marking the beginning of a series of launch missions to complete the space station by the end of next year. EPA-EFE/MATJAZ TANCIC