Starea de sănătate a lui Berlusconi este stabilă. Ce spune medicul care îl tratează de coronavirus

epa08648501 The banner that reads: 'Force Silvio!!! Monza is waiting for you to win together...', signed Curva Davide Pieri (a sector of the stadium where the AC Monza football team of which Paolo Berlusconi, brother of the former Italian Premier, is president), exhibited by AC Monza fans in front of one of the entrances to the San Raffaele hospital where Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized infected by Covid-19, Milan, Italy, 05 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI