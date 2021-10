(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 1, 2021 a giant replica of a Roman statue is pictured inside the Italian pavilion at the Expo 2020, in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai. Standing tall in Italy's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is an exact replica of Michelangelo's statue of David, but most visitors will see just the head -- for the rest of the naked body, they'll have to lean in and peek. The 5.2-metre statue, created using 3D printers, is partially visible from two floors in the pavilion, with the head and torso appearing on the top level and the genitalia, buttocks and legs on the bottom.,Image: 637022015, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia