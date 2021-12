epa09628157 Several people receive a booster vaccine dose against Covid-19 in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 December 2021. Mexico began, on 07 December, to vaccinate with booster doses against covid-19 to all those over 60 years of age, including President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, but the authorities do not provide booster vaccines for the rest of the population for now. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez