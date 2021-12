September 10, 2021, Wuhan, Hubei Sheng, China: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image taken with a drone).Freshmen dressed in T-shirts of different colors form a number 100 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party at the opening ceremony of the beginning of a new semester at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan..While cases still remain relatively low compared to many countries, China has largely contained its most recent COVID-19 outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant. In Wuhan, as a precaution millions of students were required to check daily temperatures and masks are mandatory for most university functions. (Credit Image: © Ren Yong/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)