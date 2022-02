Studiu despre efectele Covid: Riscul de noi probleme cardiace crește după infecție

epa08349976 People wearing face masks wait in line in front of an office of the labor bureau in Sofia, Bulgaria, 08 April 2020. According to reports, at least 44,000 newly-unemployed people have been registered throughout Bulgaria since the beginning of a nationwide state of emergency on 13 March due to the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Some estimates peg the current unemployment rate in the country, which has spiked significantly over the course of the ongoing pandemic, at 8 percent. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV