8372661 16.02.2023 Moldovan President Maia Sandu delivers a speech during a swearing-in ceremony for the new government at the presidential palace in Chisinau, Moldova. The Moldovan parliament approved a new government headed by former Interior Minister Dorin Recean on February 16.,Image: 756589787, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no