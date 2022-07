The Ukrainian Armed Forces on July 5, 2022 shows the soldiers set up U.S supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems with a 43-mile range in Ukraine. On June 23, the U.S announced it was supplying four HIMARS to Ukraine. These systems, which will join the four already sent to the country, are part of an ongoing effort to bolster its military in its fight against the Russian invasion. While towed artillery can be set up, fired, and then driven away from where it fired, self-propelled artillery like the HIMARS lets the vehicle drive away immediately after firing, taking full advantage of its range and mobility to attack enemies and escape retaliation. Ukraine Armed Forces using U.S supplied Himars, Kyiv, Ukraine - 05 Jul 2022,Image: 705278727, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia