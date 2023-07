Tourists brave the soaring heat and sweltering conditions in Rome today with temperatures expected to reach 42C/114F. The Italian health ministry has issued red alerts for sixteen cities across Italy have been issued with as southern Europe continues to experience fierce heat and faces the possibility of record-breaking temperatures Italy Heatwave, Rome, Italy - 17 Jul 2023,Image: 789636241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no