epa07655324 (FILE) - General view of the ski resort in Are, Sweden, 23 April 2019 (issued 18 June 2019). The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will elect the host city for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland on 24 June 2019. The two remaining host cities in the election process are Stockholm-Are, Sweden, and Milan?Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. EPA-EFE/PONTUS LUNDAHL SWEDEN OUT