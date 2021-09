epa09484831 A Thai man takes a selfie photograph with a mobile phone while receiving a dose of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) vaccine for the third booster vaccination against COVID-19 at Bang Sue Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 September 2021. Thailand rolled out third vaccination injections as a booster shot against COVID-19 for the public with AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) vaccine amid the prolonged surge of COVID-19 infections. The Thai government plans to fully vaccinate 50 million people by the end of 2021, according to the Health Minister. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT