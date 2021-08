epa09418140 Zabihullah Mujahid (C), Taliban spokesman talks with journalists during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, 17 August 2021. The new Taliban leadership that swept to power in Afghanistan has said it would not seek revenge against those who had fought against it and would protect the rights of Afghan women within the rules of Sharia law. Mujahid added the Taliban would work to avoid any return to conflict or for Afghanistan to become a hub for terrorism that would threaten other countries in the region. EPA-EFE/STRINGER