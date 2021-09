epa09085748 (L-R) Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, Cypriot Interior Minister Nikos Nouris, and Maltese Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law enforcement, Byron Camilleri attend a press conference during the Athens Informal Ministerial Meeting (MED 5), in Athens, Greece, 20 March 2021. The conference focuses on further formation of the common views and proposals of the five participating countries, as well as their systematic promotion to the ongoing dialogue in the EU on the new European Agreement for Migration and Asylum. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS