Temeri în Germania: regiunile distruse de inundații riscă să devină focare COVID

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet visit Bad Münstereifel to get an idea of the situation after the flood rises to at least 164, with many hundreds still missing. Large parts of western Germany and central Europe were hit by flash floods in the night of 14 to 15 July, following days of continuous rain that destroyed buildings and swept away cars.