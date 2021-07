Cum schimbă inundațiile de „proporții istorice” și criza climatică peisajul politic din Germania

epa09351802 Residents of the Rhineland-Palatinate village of Schuld clear debris out of the way after the flooding of the Ahr River, in Schuld, Germany, 18 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to Wednesday, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars. With nearly 100 people now confirmed dead in Rhineland-Palatinate, the total number of victims in the flood disaster in western Germany rises to at least 155, with many hundreds still missing. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH