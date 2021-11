epa09595018 French Paralympic swimmer Theo Curin celebrates having completed the longest swim ever made on Lake Titicaca, a 120-kilometer course, between Copacabana Bolivia, and the floating islands of the Uros, Peru, 20 November 2021. Curin, whose limbs were amputated as a child due to meningitis, has made history by completing together with two other expert swimmers the longest crossing ever made. EPA-EFE/Fernando Gimeno