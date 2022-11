epa09882678 Migrants rescued by 'Salvamar Mizar' boat of Spanish Maritime Safety and Rescue Society arrive at Las Palmas de Gran Tarajal port, in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain, 10 April 2022. A total of 46 SubSaharian migrants were rescued when they traveled on board a small boat trying to reach the Spanish coast. EPA-EFE/Carlos de Saá