People drink and eat in outdoor street dining areas, as lockdown restrictions are eased amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Soho, London, Britain, 24 April 2021. The British government has relaxed coronavirus lockdown laws significantly. From Monday, April 12 all non-essential retails are set to reopen, along with hair and nail salons, outdoor bars and restaurants for table service,libraries and gyms.