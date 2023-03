This is the moment a police officer in the US manages to lasso an ALLIGATOR. The Florida cop used a tow rope to catch the nuisance reptile last week, securing the animal before wildlife officials or a trapper could arrive on the scene. Body-worn camera video released by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows police vehicles surrounding the alligator in a grassy field on February 21. Officer Manuel Orol can be seen making several attempts to lasso the alligator using a tow rope. Once successful, Orol tries to secure the rope to the police vehicle, and asks for an extra length of rope from his trunk. I hope somebody got this on video, he can be heard saying as he secures the rope, which is wrapped in foam padding, to the front of the vehicle. While injury or death caused by alligators is rare in Florida, there is significant human-alligator conflict. Nuisance alligators are defined as being over 4 feet long and considered a threat to people, pets or property. According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report on the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, or SNAP, the state has 113 contracted nuisance alligator trappers that respond to 10,000 calls for service annually. Contracted trappers receive a $30 USD stipend per alligator from the FWC. The nuisance alligator becomes the trappers property to sell for hide or meat, or to sell live to a zoo or farm. Editorial usage. CREDIT Miami-Dade PD/TMX/MEGA. 01 Mar 2023,Image: 759441791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Pictured: Cop captures alligator with lasso in Miami, Florida