Man busted for burying a wood in place of his brother in Anambra . . There was mild drama, last Friday, during a burial ceremony in Nnewi, Anambra State, as it was discovered that a carved wooden image was to be buried instead of a mans corpse. . . According to reports, the deceased identified as Sunday Nwosu, died on the 10th of January, 2016, and his younger brother, Ikechukwu, had been telling people that Sundays corpse was in the mortuary and he didnt have money to bury him, yet. . . But, on Friday, 23rd of November, 2018, Ikechuchkwu invited few friends to a funeral service without the approval of his kinsmen. He brought a coffin containing the supposed corpse of Sunday and instructed that it shouldnt be opened. . . However, their younger sister stormed the venue without notifying anyone and forcefully opened the casket. And to the surprise of everyone, only a carved wood was found inside. . . But despite her cries, Ikechukwu still went ahead to bury the wood. Now, some villagers have called on the Igwe of Orizu, Nnewi, and the police to arrest Ikechukwu and make him provide his brothers corpse.