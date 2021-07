Un deținut a făcut o fixație pentru o șefă din închisoare. După eliberarea acestuia, viața femeii s-a transformat în coșmar

The campaign started 10 years ago by Romanian Justice is showen the expected results: a growing number of influential politicians, executives and heads of state-owned companies, underworld bosses, corrupt judges, lawyers and even some relativers of the President are tried and often sentenced to prison for tax evasion, bribery, corruption and influence peddling. All these “white-collar” criminals met the Romanian prisons’ promiscuous environment and they didn’t like it. Justice success in the “war against corruption” came accompanied by a price paid by all Romanian honest taxpayers. More and more of the new prison cells’ occupants are complaining to ECHR. Romanian state was recently obliged by ECHR to pay to Adrian Richartt Zamfirache, a former lawyer sentenced to five years in prison for two offenses of influence peddling, 3,000 Euros damages and court costs of 200 Euros, for the conditions endured by him during pre-trial detention. Head of the National Administration of Penitentiaries (ANP) said, that by 2011 the Romanian state had 33 ECHR judgment of conviction on the issues of custody and a payment of 230,000 Euros and 10,000 Swiss Francs. In 2012 were 10 compensation decisions with 10,000 Euros to pay, in 2013 ECHR gave 32 decisions against Romanian state with 221,000 Euros moral damages to be paid to prisoners and in 2014, to date, are already 11 resolutions of conviction with a payment for compensations of 64,000 Euros. He also said that the prison system in Romania still has a shortage of 13,000 places of detention. Convicts’ complains to the ECHR show mostly that the detention space is often less than minimum 4 square meters for a person, a generalized indifference for separating smokers from nonsmokers, bad transport conditions, poor measures to maintain hygiene standard in the cell and for the inmates, bad prison food, water shortages, changing bed linen, granting private visits, envelopes and stamps, phone calls privacy._FILE PHOTO/2