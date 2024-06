Malawi's re-instated Vice President, Saulos Chilima, speaks at a press conference at his private residence in Lilongwe on February 5, 2020 following the Lilongwe Constitutional Court's decision on February 3, 2020, to nullify presidential results of the May 21, 2019, Tripartite Elections.,Image: 496602733, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no