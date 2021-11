Un indian a ridicat o copie a monumentului Taj Mahal pentru a-i arăta soției cât de mult o iubește

CATER NEWS (PICTURED Anand Prakash Chouksey, 52, from Burhanpur in central Madhya Pradesh state has built a massive marble house in the shape of the mausoleum one of the world's seven wonder) A husband has built the replica of the Taj Mahal for his wife in India. Anand Prakash Chouksey, 52, from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh state has built a huge marble house in the shape of the 17th century mausoleum— one of the world's seven wonders. The sprawling house is spread across 10,000 square feet and has four bedrooms, one hall, a library and a meditation room. The dome of the house is 29ft high, it has towers like the mausoleum and the flooring and façade are made of marbles from Makarana that were also originally used in the Taj Mahal.,Image: 644679297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: It is not permitted to use or publish this image in a way which does not reflect a fair and true representation of the original context or in a manner which might be defamatory to any person or body or which is likely to bring the image Caters News or its licensees into disrepute., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia