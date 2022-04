epa09863153 Taiwanese Air Force pilots walk inside an airbase during the visit of President Tsai Ing-wen (not pictured) in Hsinchu, Taiwan, 01 April 2022. Tsai made the visit to personally check the well being of Taiwanese pilots who frequently fly during the incursion of Chinese military forces in to Taiwan's airspace. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO