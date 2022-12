epa10136847 International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan speaks during a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan, 24 August 2022. Khan is on a visit to Sudan where he had talks on arrest warrants over crimes committed in Darfur including one issued against ousted president Omar al-Bashir, and travelled to Darfur to meet with people in two camps for displaced people. On 23 August Khan told the UN Security Council that the ICC trial for crimes in Darfur 'must be the beginning of true accountability and not a false dawn. The accounts I heard in Darfur this week echo those now being told by survivors at the ICC in the trial of Ali Kushayb, which started in April'. EPA-EFE/MOHND AWAD