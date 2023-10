BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JANUARY 03 : (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRUBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban (R) and Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki (L) hold a joint press conference at the Hungarian National Assembly in Budapest, Hungary on January 03, 2018. Hungarian Prime Ministry Press Office / Anadolu Agency