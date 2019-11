epa08006607 Giant panda Bei Bei feeds on sugarcane for a snack inside an enclosure at Smithsonian's National Zoological Park in Washington, DC, USA, 18 November 2019. On 19 November 2019, four-year-old Bei Bei will leave the National Zoo where he was born to live at a base run by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan, China. The National Zoo's agreement with China dictates that panda cubs born at the Zoo must go to China when they reach four years of age. Bei Bei will travel to China on a Boeing 777-Freighter plane dubbed 'The Panda Express'. There are an estimated 1,800 pandas in the wild. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS