epa09191350 A medical staff prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Pristina, Kosovo, 11 May 2021. The European Commission and Austria announced on 20 April that a total of 651,000 doses of Pfizer-BoiNTech vaccines will be delivered to the Western Balkan region, on a weekly basis, from early May to August. Of these, 95,000 vaccines are dedicated for Kosovo. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ